Traderking, Invcenter and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Traderking, Invcenter, Harrison Newman, Cash4u, Kingsbridge Capital, Kronos Invest / KronosInvest, Best Investment Bonds, Old Mutual Wealth, ML Capital Asset Management, Hanseatic Financial Services, Finance Unlimited, Titan Pro 500 and Paydayloansnow Lender Ltd / Paydaloansnow Ltd.