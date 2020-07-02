Traderking, Invcenter and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Traderking, Invcenter, Harrison Newman, Cash4u, Kingsbridge Capital, Kronos Invest / KronosInvest, Best Investment Bonds, Old Mutual Wealth, ML Capital Asset Management, Hanseatic Financial Services, Finance Unlimited, Titan Pro 500 and Paydayloansnow Lender Ltd / Paydaloansnow Ltd.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Traderking
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 01134710070; +41912083263; +44-111-111-11-11
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://traderking.io/
Invcenter
Address: First floor, First St. Vincent Bank Ltd. Building, James street, P.O.B 1574, Kingstown VC0100 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +44 20 3991 0009; +44 20 3868 0189; + 44 122 563 7126; +44 203 868 7862; +44 203 318 7919; +44 203 954 6356; +44 774 368 2181; +44 203 868 1316; +44 203 818 7316; +44 203 868 1172; +44 161 394 2088; +44 121 790 0913; +44 122 492 8883; +44 122 492 8659; +44 161 394 1925
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.invcenter.com/
Harrison Newman
Instagram: @harrison_teamfx
LinkedIn: Harrison Newman
Snapchat: Harrisonnewmann
Cash4u (Clone firm)
Address: Accounts Lending, 15-19 Business Port, London, NW1 3DX
Telephone: 02895810626, 03333034586, 03333030948, 03333031462
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Kingsbridge Capital (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 020 3991 3203, 020 3991 3200, 0203 918 0772
Email: [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: www.kgsbcap.co.uk
Kronos Invest / KronosInvest (Clone of a previously EEA authorised firm)
Address: 35 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7JN
Email: [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: www.kronosinvest.co
Best Investment Bonds
Address: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, United Kingdom, EC1V 2NX
Telephone: 0208 144 4448
Website: www.bestinvestmentbonds.com
Old Mutual Wealth (Clone of FCA Authorised firms)
Telephone: 0207 846 0253, 0207 971 1364
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
ML Capital Asset Management (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: One Creechurch Place, London, EC3A 5AF
Telephone: 0208 089 5108
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.mlcam.co.uk
Hanseatic Financial Services (Clone of a previously EEA Authorised firm)
Address: 407 St Johns Street London EC1V 4AB
Telephone: 02037690737, 02036086712
Email: [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: www.hanseaticfinancial.co.uk , www.hanseaticfinancial.com
Finance Unlimited
Address: 12 Bromley Lane, Chislehurst, BR7 6LH
Telephone: 0184 3482148
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.financeunlimited.co.uk
Titan Pro 500
Address: 1068 Budapest, Kiraly ut.80
Telephone: +442038684833
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://titanpro500.com
Paydayloansnow Lender Ltd / Paydaloansnow Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Unit 9 Lawnhurst Business Estate, Stockport, Manchester, SK3 0SD
Telephone: 01618189934, 02081443507
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
