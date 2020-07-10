Bond Compare UK, Interactive Trade and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Bond Compare UK, Interactive Trade, ITI Capital Limited/ Itistocks brokers, BondComparison, Secura Bonds, Fixed Rate Bonds, Business Choice Partners Group, Swissfx24, Step Change Contact Number / stepchangecontactnumber.org, Advisors Network LLC, SSITE International Limited, Jamie Shepherd / Jamie.tradesfx / Jamie.fba, StepStone Credits, Surety & Guarantee Services Limited, Union Bonds, Investor Guard, UK Bond Society, Bond Comparison Site, AlphaPrime / Alphaprime.cash, Titanium Asset Management, Active Capital Asset Managers and UK Secure Bonds UK.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Bond Compare UK
Address: Hamilton House, Mabledon Place, London, WC1H 9BD
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bondcompareuk.com
Interactive Trade
Address: Dristor Solutions Ltd, registration number 25201 IBC 2018, Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, P.O. Box 1510, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +41565083272
Email: [email protected] , [email protected]rade.com , [email protected]
ITI Capital Limited/ Itistocks brokers (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 25 Old Broad Street, London EC2N 1HQ, UK
Telephone: +390 294 759 133
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://itistockbrokers.com
BondComparison
Website: https://comparethebestrates.co.uk/
Secura Bonds
Address: 82 Gresham St, London,EC2R 7HE
Telephone: 0202893890
Website: www.secura-bonds.co.uk
Fixed Rate Bonds
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden London WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 435 7865
Email: [email protected]
Website: fixedrate-bonds.net
Business Choice Partners Group
Address: Unit G25 Waterfront Studios, 1 Dock Road, London, United Kingdom, E16 1AH
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: http://www.bcpgltd.com/
Swissfx24 (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: PARK HOUSE, 116 PARK STREET, LONDON W1K6SS
Telephone: +441613941527
Email: [email protected]
Website: Swissfx24.com
Step Change Contact Number / stepchangecontactnumber.org (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0800 046 5868
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.stepchangecontactnumber.org
Advisors Network LLC
Address: 139 Charles Street, Suite 398, Boston, Massachusetts, MA 02214 USA; The Chrysler Building, 405 Lexington Avenue, Manhattan, New York, NY 10174, USA
Telephone: +1 917 200 9600 / +1 646 809 7714
Email: [email protected] /[email protected]
Website: www.advisorsnetworknyc.com
SSITE International Limited
Address: Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
Telephone: 0085265814872
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ssitehk.com
Jamie Shepherd / Jamie.tradesfx / Jamie.fba
Instagram Accounts: @Jamie.tradesfx , @Jamie.fba
StepStone Credits (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: The Southborough Centre, The Warehouse, Draper Street, Tunbridge Wells, England, TN4 0PG; Ebenzer House, Broadwalk House, 550 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AG
Telephone: 01843 482363
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.stepstonecredits.co.uk
Surety & Guarantee Services Limited (clone of Appointed Representative of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 07 520 635 403
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.suretyandguarantee.com
Union Bonds
Address: 125 Wood street, London UK
Website: www.union-bonds.com
Investor Guard
Addresses: Claude Debussylaan 34, 1082 MD Amsterdam, Netherlands , 16a avenue de la Liberte, 1930 Luxembourg City , Sino Plaza, 255-257 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Telephone: +31203698004; +31203698239; +31203698098; +352 27 87 40 20; +852 3018 6960
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected] [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.investorguard.org
UK Bond Society
Address: 51 Eastcheap Billingsgate, London EC3M 1JP
Website: www.ukbondsociety.co.uk
Bond Comparison Site
Website: www.bondcomparisonsite.com
AlphaPrime / Alphaprime.cash (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.alphaprime.cash
Titanium Asset Management (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 1 Royal Exchange, Cornhill, London EC3V 3DG
Telephone: +44 2071128135, +442071125349
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.titanium-am.com
Active Capital Asset Managers (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 25 City Road London EC1Y 1AA
Telephone: 02039667270, 02039667268, 02039667273, 02071128135
Email: [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: www.active-capital.co.uk
UK Secure Bonds UK
Address: 7 Churchill Place, London, E14 5HP
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://uksecurebonds.com/
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
