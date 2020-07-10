Bond Compare UK, Interactive Trade and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Bond Compare UK, Interactive Trade, ITI Capital Limited/ Itistocks brokers, BondComparison, Secura Bonds, Fixed Rate Bonds, Business Choice Partners Group, Swissfx24, Step Change Contact Number / stepchangecontactnumber.org, Advisors Network LLC, SSITE International Limited, Jamie Shepherd / Jamie.tradesfx / Jamie.fba, StepStone Credits, Surety & Guarantee Services Limited, Union Bonds, Investor Guard, UK Bond Society, Bond Comparison Site, AlphaPrime / Alphaprime.cash, Titanium Asset Management, Active Capital Asset Managers and UK Secure Bonds UK.