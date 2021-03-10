Karroo Capital, United Overseas Bank and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list, at the time of writing, are the companies Select My Bond, Karroo Capital, United Overseas Bank, Grindlays Private Banking, Lcoin Market, Smarter Investing, British Bond Society,Compare and Invest, Compare Bonds Today, Asset Marketing Investor, UK Investment Search, SENJ Limited (Seychelles), Benchmark Consulting Group LLC, Trader Recovery, [email protected], National Association of Refund Expert Bureaux, Sky Financial Services, Alantra Capital, UK Income Bonds and BondhubUK.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Select My Bond / selectmybond.com (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Tel: 02087197919
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.selectmybond.com
Karroo Capital (Clone of an FCA Authorised Firm)
Telephone: +33189160535
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://platform.karroo-capital.com/login , www.karroo-capital.com
United Overseas Bank (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 25 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7HZ
Telephone: 02081244109
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.uobuk.com
Grindlays Private Banking (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: https://grindlaysprivatebanking.com
Email: [email protected]
Lcoin Market / Libra UK LTD (clone of an Exempt Professional Firm)
Telephone: +44020 8089 1061
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.lcoinmarket.com
Smarter Investing
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street Covent Garden London WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 01245252265
Website: Smarter-investing.net
British Bond Society
Address: 25 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5HA
Website: www.britishbondsociety.com
Compare and Invest
Address: The South Quay Building, 189 Marsh Wall, London E14 9SH
Telephone: 01245 206207
Website: www.compare-and-invest.com
Compare Bonds Today
Address: 109 Portland Street, Manchester, M16DN
Telephone: 02080502461
Email: [email protected]
Website: Compare-Bonds-Today.com
Asset Marketing Investor
Address: 135 Battersea High Street, London, SW11 3JW
Website: https://www.assetmarketinginvestor.net/
UK Investment Search
Address: Booth St, Manchester, M2 4DU
Telephone: 0208 070 2284
Email: [email protected] uk-investment-search.com
Website: www.uk-investment-search.com
SENJ Limited (Seychelles) / Mortgagefree / Natural Justice / Sovereign Reserve
Address: Suite 3, Global Village, Jivan’s, Complex, Mont Fleuri, Mahe, Seychelles
Telephone: 01372610073; 02039837668; 02039838186
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.mortgagefree.info; www.naturaljustice.info; www.sovereignreserve.info
Social Media: www.facebook.com/mortgagefree
Benchmark Consulting Group LLC
Address: 423 West 55th Street, 2nd Floor, Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019, United States
Telephone: +1 917 905 6153; +1 917 508 5578
Fax: +1 917 997 9575
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.benchmarkconsultinggrp.com
Trader Recovery
Address: 21 St Dunstan’s Hill, London
Telephone: +447451244206; +447451246053; +447520629103
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://traderrecovery.co.uk
[email protected]
Email: [email protected]
National Association of Refund Expert Bureaux / Refund Expert
Address: Kemp House 152 City Road, London EC1V 2NX; 1196 Budapest, Rákóczi utca 129. fszt. 3.Hungary
Telephone: +36 1 987 6735; +44 20 8089 9263; 02045771303; 07419352356
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://refund-expert.org/
Sky Financial Services (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.skyfinancialservices.co/
Alantra Capital / Alantra Global (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 1 Bartholomew Lane, London, EC2N 2AX, UNITED KINGDOM, & Jose Ortega & Gasset Street, 29, Madrid, 28006, SPAIN
Telephone: +441863614003
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://alantraglobal.com
UK Income Bonds
Telephone: 02088956606
Website: https://www.incomebonds.uk.com
BondhubUK
Telephone: +44 (0)20 8638 8391
Email: [email protected]
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
