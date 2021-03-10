Menu

Karroo Capital, United Overseas Bank and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation March 10, 2021


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list, at the time of writing, are the companies Select My Bond, Karroo Capital, United Overseas Bank, Grindlays Private Banking, Lcoin Market, Smarter Investing, British Bond Society,Compare and Invest, Compare Bonds Today, Asset Marketing Investor, UK Investment Search, SENJ Limited (Seychelles), Benchmark Consulting Group LLC, Trader Recovery, [email protected], National Association of Refund Expert Bureaux, Sky Financial Services, Alantra Capital, UK Income Bonds and BondhubUK.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: 

FCA warning
Select My Bond / selectmybond.com (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Tel: 02087197919
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.selectmybond.com

Karroo Capital (Clone of an FCA Authorised Firm)

Telephone: +33189160535
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://platform.karroo-capital.com/login , www.karroo-capital.com

United Overseas Bank (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 25 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7HZ
Telephone: 02081244109
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.uobuk.com

Grindlays Private Banking (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Website: https://grindlaysprivatebanking.com
Email: [email protected]

Lcoin Market / Libra UK LTD (clone of an Exempt Professional Firm)

Telephone: +44020 8089 1061
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.lcoinmarket.com

Smarter Investing

Address: 71-75 Shelton Street Covent Garden London WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 01245252265
Website: Smarter-investing.net

British Bond Society

Address: 25 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5HA
Website: www.britishbondsociety.com

Compare and Invest

Address: The South Quay Building, 189 Marsh Wall, London E14 9SH
Telephone: 01245 206207
Website: www.compare-and-invest.com

Compare Bonds Today

Address: 109 Portland Street, Manchester, M16DN
Telephone: 02080502461
Email: [email protected]
Website: Compare-Bonds-Today.com

Asset Marketing Investor

Address: 135 Battersea High Street, London, SW11 3JW
Website: https://www.assetmarketinginvestor.net/

UK Investment Search

Address: Booth St, Manchester, M2 4DU
Telephone: 0208 070 2284
Email: [email protected] uk-investment-search.com
Website: www.uk-investment-search.com

SENJ Limited (Seychelles) / Mortgagefree / Natural Justice / Sovereign Reserve

Address: Suite 3, Global Village, Jivan’s, Complex, Mont Fleuri, Mahe, Seychelles
Telephone: 01372610073; 02039837668; 02039838186
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.mortgagefree.info; www.naturaljustice.info; www.sovereignreserve.info
Social Media: www.facebook.com/mortgagefree

Benchmark Consulting Group LLC

Address: 423 West 55th Street, 2nd Floor, Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019, United States
Telephone: +1 917 905 6153; +1 917 508 5578
Fax: +1 917 997 9575
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.benchmarkconsultinggrp.com

Trader Recovery

Address: 21 St Dunstan’s Hill, London
Telephone: +447451244206; +447451246053; +447520629103
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://traderrecovery.co.uk

[email protected]

Email: [email protected]

National Association of Refund Expert Bureaux / Refund Expert

Address: Kemp House 152 City Road, London EC1V 2NX; 1196 Budapest, Rákóczi utca 129. fszt. 3.Hungary
Telephone: +36 1 987 6735; +44 20 8089 9263; 02045771303; 07419352356
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://refund-expert.org/

Sky Financial Services (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.skyfinancialservices.co/

Alantra Capital / Alantra Global (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 1 Bartholomew Lane, London, EC2N 2AX, UNITED KINGDOM, & Jose Ortega & Gasset Street, 29, Madrid, 28006, SPAIN
Telephone: +441863614003
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://alantraglobal.com

UK Income Bonds

Telephone: 02088956606
Website: https://www.incomebonds.uk.com

BondhubUK

Telephone: +44 (0)20 8638 8391
Email: [email protected]

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

