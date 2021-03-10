Karroo Capital, United Overseas Bank and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list, at the time of writing, are the companies Select My Bond, Karroo Capital, United Overseas Bank, Grindlays Private Banking, Lcoin Market, Smarter Investing, British Bond Society,Compare and Invest, Compare Bonds Today, Asset Marketing Investor, UK Investment Search, SENJ Limited (Seychelles), Benchmark Consulting Group LLC, Trader Recovery, [email protected], National Association of Refund Expert Bureaux, Sky Financial Services, Alantra Capital, UK Income Bonds and BondhubUK.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: