findyourbonds.com, FXGbp Markets and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list, at the time of writing, are the companies findyourbonds.com, FXGbp Markets, smarterinvestingbonds.com, Fixed Income Solutions, BLX Invest, ALP Global, PROPER FINANCE LTD, North State, Lazard & Co Limited, UK Investment Options, Bitmax4u, RealFXPro, U Trade FX, Saltire Consultancy Services, Nutmeg Savings and Investments, BondCompare, Ace Capital Group, UK Foundation Bonds, PB Specialists Group, JLJ Platinum LTD t/a Platinum University, Ocean Group Capital, FINEXRO, DELTAMARKET, BTM Capital, Universal Bonds, UK Market Comparison, Greenberg Securities LLC, Mayfair Exchange, European Venture, Castle Trust, Grown Capital, Compare My Bond, 2021 Income Bonds, HE Global Investments, UK Investment Finder and Vault of BTC Ltd.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
findyourbonds.com
Address: 148 Middle Park Avenue London SE9 5SD
Email: [email protected]
Website: findyourbonds.com
FXGbp Markets
Address: Greencoat Place, Westminster, London, SW1P 1PL
Telephone: +442037694830; +447459930776; 07770485623; 01828 686798
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://fxgbpmarkets.com
smarterinvestingbonds.com
Address: 65 Sywell Road, Overstone, Northampton, England, NN6 0AG
Email: [email protected]
Website: smarterinvestingbonds.com
Fixed Income Solutions
Telephone: 02038077188; 0208089657; 02038134086; 02080895673; 02002224451 012898332550
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fixed-income-solutions.com
BLX Invest
Address: London Office 167-169 Great Portland Street, Marylebone W1W5PF
Telephone: 02070487358
Website: blxinvest.com
ALP Global (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 4001200095
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.alpfxg.com
PROPER FINANCE LTD (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 4th Floor, 2-4 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3NW
Telephone: +44 7520645822; +447411360039; +44 208 095 0252
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
North State (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +46197677134
Email: [email protected]
Lazard & Co Limited (clone of FCA Authorised firm)
Telephone: 0207 183 1254
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.lazard.secureportal.uk
UK Investment Options
Website: https://ukinvestmentoptions.com
Address: WOODBERRY HOUSE 2 WOODBERRY GROVE, NORTH FINCHLEY, LONDON, N120DR
Email addresses: [email protected]
Bitmax4u (clone of an EEA Authorised Firm)
Telephone: +447520644393, +3225887894
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bitmax4u.com
RealFXPro (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Syntric LLC, Site 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, P.O.Box 1510, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 02038075841
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.realfxpro.com
U Trade FX (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +441223926348
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://web.utradefx.net/, www.utradefx.net
Saltire Consultancy Services (clone of an EEA Authorised Firm)
Address: Exchange House, 12 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2HS
Telephone: +440800 802 1788
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://saltireconsultancyservices.com
Nutmeg Savings and Investments (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 08008021789, 02071837392
Email: [email protected]
BondCompare
Address: Kemp House 152-160, City Road, London, England, EC1V 2NX
Telephone: 02038075794
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bondcompare.net
Ace Capital Group
Address: 62 Wandsworth Rd, Nine Elms, London, SW82FA
Website: https://ace-capitalgroup.com/
UK Foundation Bonds
Address: 280 HIGH HOLBORN, LONDON, WC1V7EE
Website: https://ukfoundationbonds.com
PB Specialists Group
Address: 55 COLMORE ROW, BIRMINGHAM, B32AA
Telephone: 01213145618
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://marketing2021.pbspecialistsgroup.com
JLJ Platinum LTD t/a Platinum University
Address: Flat 3, 8 Glencathara Road, Bognor Regis, England, PO21 2SF
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://platinumuniversity.co.uk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlatinumUniversity/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/platinum_uni
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PlatinumUniversity/videos
Instagram: @Platinumuniversity ; @Jamesm1005 ; @Lewissamuel ; @Joeaxelmoore ; @James.k132 ; @Scottgunnn ;@Cherellabella ; @Pugirlempowerment ;@issaployy ; @daniellegreaves ; @Jamesm1005-temp
Ocean Group Capital (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 30 Boulevard Royal, L-2449, Luxembourg
Telephone: 0208 638 8391
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.oceangroupcapital.co.uk; www.cvinvest.lu
FINEXRO
Operated by Strongex Ltd
Address: Fylaxeos street, Anna Court, 3082
Limassol Cyprus
Telephone: 44 7476730134; 02038076932; 02080893035; 02038078058
Email: [email protected]
[email protected]
Website: https://www.finexro.com/
DELTAMARKET
Address: Operated by BI-GLOBAL WORLD LTD, Reg. No. 105143, Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, MH 96960.
Telephone: 01519470594; +441507243012; 02038078058
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://delta-mark.net; https://deltamarket.net/
BTM Capital
Address: 31 Harbour Exchange Square, Harbour Island, Canary Wharf, London, E14 9GE; Bahnoffstrasse 47, Zurich, 8001, Switzerland; 23rd Floor, Allendale Square, 77 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, 6831
Telephone: +442038078525; +41435501311; +61863654264
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.btmcapital.com
Universal Bonds
Address: St Mary AXE, LIME STREET, LONDON, E152SN
Website: www.universal-bonds.com
UK Market Comparison
Website: http://ukmarketcomparison.com/
Telephone: 0800 099 6103
Greenberg Securities LLC
Address: 464 Broadway, New York, NY, United States; 136-4, 39th Avenue Flushing, New York, NY 11354, United States
Telephone: +1 929 224 5697
Fax: +1 929 235 7383
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.greenbergsecuritiesllc.com
Mayfair Exchange / Mayfair Finance
Address: CNR Old and Church Street, PO Box 2290, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica; World Trading Center, Klarabergsviadukten 70, 111 64 Stockholm
Telephone: 0208 1942767 , 02045428238, 441708983605; 07570 945596; 01304796646; 02039874688; 02045428024; 0204 542 3180; +442078891530; 02078801621; +61240035874
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.mayfair.exchange/#/
European Venture / EU Holdings / www.europeanventure.co.uk
Address: York House, 45 Seymour Street, London W1H 7LX
Telephone: 0203 769 7910
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.europeanventure.co.uk
Castle Trust/Castle Trust Bank (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: castletrustukonline.com; castletrustbankukonline.com; castletrust-uk.org
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Grown Capital
Address: 22 Bishopsgate, Lime Street, London EC2N 4AJ
Email: grown-capital.com
Compare My Bond
Address: UNIT 107, GREATOREX BUSINESS CENTRE, 8-10 GREATOREX STREET, LONDON E15NF
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://comparemybond.com
2021 Income Bonds
Address: 20-22 WENLOCK ROAD, LONDON
Website: 2021incomebonds.com
HE Global Investments
Address: 6 Hays Lane London Bridge London SE1 2HB
Telephone: 02070960125
Email: [email protected]
Website: heglobalinvestments.com
UK Investment Finder
Address: 8 SARNESFIELD HOUSE, PENCRAIG WAY, LONDON SE151ND
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ukinvestment-finder.co.uk
Vault of BTC Ltd (Clone of FCA registered firm)
Telephone: 02037697370, 02039121395
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.vaultofbtc.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
