findyourbonds.com, FXGbp Markets and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list, at the time of writing, are the companies findyourbonds.com, FXGbp Markets, smarterinvestingbonds.com, Fixed Income Solutions, BLX Invest, ALP Global, PROPER FINANCE LTD, North State, Lazard & Co Limited, UK Investment Options, Bitmax4u, RealFXPro, U Trade FX, Saltire Consultancy Services, Nutmeg Savings and Investments, BondCompare, Ace Capital Group, UK Foundation Bonds, PB Specialists Group, JLJ Platinum LTD t/a Platinum University, Ocean Group Capital, FINEXRO, DELTAMARKET, BTM Capital, Universal Bonds, UK Market Comparison, Greenberg Securities LLC, Mayfair Exchange, European Venture, Castle Trust, Grown Capital, Compare My Bond, 2021 Income Bonds, HE Global Investments, UK Investment Finder and Vault of BTC Ltd.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: