Ellison Partners, Claims Advice Bureau and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Ellison Partners, Claims Advice Bureau, Advance Credit Union, Financial & Risk Organisation Limited, Remaxima, British Bonds, Hornet Groupe Limited, ASSURANCES DVK, Sterling ISA Managers, ukbondst.com, ROMCO Group Ltd, So-Fortkredit, PMB Capital, ETX Capital Global, Capital Financial Management, EGM Finance, FairBit / Fair-Bit and Any Use Loan UK.