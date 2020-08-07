Ellison Partners, Claims Advice Bureau and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Ellison Partners, Claims Advice Bureau, Advance Credit Union, Financial & Risk Organisation Limited, Remaxima, British Bonds, Hornet Groupe Limited, ASSURANCES DVK, Sterling ISA Managers, ukbondst.com, ROMCO Group Ltd, So-Fortkredit, PMB Capital, ETX Capital Global, Capital Financial Management, EGM Finance, FairBit / Fair-Bit and Any Use Loan UK.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Ellison Partners (claims to be trading name of Amsterdams Effectenkantoor B.V.)
Address: The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE19SG; Herengracht 208-214, Amsterdam, 1016 BS, Netherlands
Telephone: 0207 183 2947, +31 20 225 1107
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.ellisonpartners.co.uk, www.ellison-partners.com, https://clients-ellison-partners.com/
Claims Advice Bureau (Clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 07710 541 098; 0161 354 6671; 0203 129 7206 (ext 135)
Advance Credit Union (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Dock Road Junction Corner of Stanley &, Dock Rd, Cape Town, P. O. Box 8001
Telephone: 081 060 4475; 021 516 0000; 27 630 294 046
Fax: 086 604 6914
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: advancecu.co.za
Financial & Risk Organisation Limited (clone UK registered company)
Telephone: 020 4513 7110; 02045137110
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://fr-organisation.com; https://frorganisation.com/
Remaxima
Address: 1136 Budapest, Balzac u.30
Telephone: +442080895062
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://remaxima.com
British Bonds
Telephone: 0208 099 5928
Website: www.british-bonds.com
Hornet Groupe Limited
Address: 19 Crocket Lane, Oakham, Leicestershire, LE15 8PW, UK
Email: [email protected] also [email protected]
Website: www.investbonds.co.uk www.bondinvestuk.services
ASSURANCES DVK (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 3 Lombard Street, London, EC3V 9AA
Telephone: +44203 966 5892, +44208 089 3464
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.assurances-dvk.com
Sterling ISA Managers (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 01793 376253
Email: [email protected]
ukbondst.com
Address: 95 Queen Victoria St. London EC4V4HN UK
ROMCO Group Ltd
Addresses: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ
Marina Studios, Harbour Yard, Chelsea, London, SW10 0XD
Telephone: 020 3637 7195, 020 3475 9496
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://fixedratebond.romcometals.com
So-Fortkredit (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Antwerpener Str. 47, Berlin, 13353, Germany
Telephone: +44 151 528 6298
Website: https://so-fortkredit.de/index.html
PMB Capital (Clone of an FCA Authorised firm)
Telephone: +33 (0)9 71 07 74 17
Email: [email protected]
ETX Capital Global (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: STAR HILLS, F19 N1903 JALAN BUKIT BINTANG
Telephone: 0060175944106
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.etxcapitalglobal.com
Capital Financial Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 115054 Moscow, Valovaya St, 35 (BC Wall Street, Building B,5th Floor)
Telephone: +44 (14) 5380-75-02; +7 (499) 753-75-89; +7 (495) 987-40-89
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: c-f-m.info; www.capital-financial-management.ltd
EGM Finance
Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 50, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +442080892646; +41449746572
Email: [email protected]
Website: egmfinance.com
FairBit / Fair-Bit
Address: Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O.Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 02038078573, 02038078409
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fair-bit.com
Any Use Loan UK
Address: 27/28 East Castle Street,London, W1W 8DH
Telephone: 02034757473
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.anyuseloan.uk
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
