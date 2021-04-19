FCA warns against CMC Capital and FastCryptoFX clones

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list, at the time of writing, are the companies Unauthorised firm – Global Blockchain Protection Association, Savings Solutions, UK Alliance Bonds, Unauthorised firm – Richness Forex, Acadianam Ltd, FastCryptoFX.com, CMC Capital Limited, BestIASForYou, Eirgon, Whichrates4u, Kado Capital and Premier Bonds.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: