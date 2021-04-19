Menu

FCA warns against CMC Capital and FastCryptoFX clones

Regulation April 19, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list, at the time of writing, are the companies Unauthorised firm – Global Blockchain Protection Association, Savings Solutions, UK Alliance Bonds, Unauthorised firm – Richness Forex, Acadianam Ltd, FastCryptoFX.com, CMC Capital Limited, BestIASForYou, Eirgon, Whichrates4u, Kado Capital and Premier Bonds.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: 

FCA warning
Unauthorised firm – Global Blockchain Protection Association

Address: Salisbury House, 81 High Street, Potters Bar, Herts, UNITED KINGDOM, EN6 5AS
Telephone: +3 197010281211
Mobile: 07877198638
Email: [email protected]

Savings Solutions

Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, London, WC25 9JQ
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.savings-solutions.com/

UK Alliance Bonds

Address: 62 Wandsworth Rd, Nine Elms, London, SW8 2FA
Website: https://ukalliancebonds.com

Unauthorised firm – Richness Forex

Email: [email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected]
Website: www.richnessep.com/en/index.html, www.richnessforex.com/

Acadianam Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 66 Cheapside, London, UNITED KINGDOM, EC2V 6JP
Telephone: +3 90662279562, +399745501, +3 90656549779, +3 93510345634
Mobile: 0110709995, 0210929642
Email: [email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected]
Website: https://acadianamltd.com

FastCryptoFX.com / Fast Crypto FX (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +1 8187488053
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fastcryptofx.com

CMC Capital Limited / CMC Capital Partners / CMC Holdings (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +3906659701, +5 56133433244, +4 4 208 089 4762, +4 915258131141, +7 9770003197, +3 3147033624, +3 4918298830
Email: [email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected]
Website: https://cmccapital.net/

BestIASForYou

Address: 55 Colmore Row, Birmingham, B3 2AA, UK
Telephone: 0121 314 5618
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bestisaforyou.com

Unauthorised firm – Eirgon

Website: www.eirgon.com

Unauthorised firm – Whichrates4u

Telephone: 20 3435 7865

Website: whichrates4u.com
Unauthorised firm – YLP&Co
Address: 15A River Road, London, IG11 0HE
Website: www.ylproperty.co.uk

Unauthorised firm – Kado Capital

Address: Cnr Old and Church Street, P.O Box 2290, Roseau, DOMINICA
Telephone: 02038857645, 02038855204, 02038855055
Email: [email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected],
[email protected]
Website: https://kadocapital.com/

Unauthorised firm – Premier Bonds
Address: 44 Moorfields, Finsbury, LONDON, EC2Y 9AL

Website: http://premierbonds.online/

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

