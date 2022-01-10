UK FCA issues warning against IC Markets clone firm

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has flagged what appears to be a clone of IC Market for offering financial services in the United Kingdom without authorization.

The financial markets regulator provided two phone numbers and four email address for the entity in question.

The warning also provided four domains for the red flagged company including www.icm-market.com, www.i-cmarketz.com, www.icmarketpro.com, www.ic-forexmarket.com.

The real IC Markets operates from website icmarkets.com.