Mining Vault claims to be based in the UK and offers short term, high yield investment programs by investing in large crypto currencies like Bitcoin and also in large Tech and Healthcare companies. The company, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued few warnings against the companies 3storich and Mining Vault.

3storich claims to be located in Toronto, Ontario, and also claims to offer investment plans with different rates of returns in cryptocurrency trading.

3storich accepts British Columbia (BC) residents as clients, however, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with companies that have not been registered in the BCSC.

