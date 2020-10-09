Canadian regulator BCSC warns against the Everest Coins Invest, FalconFxOption and others

FalconFxOption purports to be based in New York and “one of the leading platforms in the United States offering binary options, Forex and spreads”. The company, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Everest Coins Invest claims to be based in the UK and offers plans for crypto currency investment. The company, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued few warnings against the companies Everest Coins Invest, FalconFxOption, Marketscap, Penz Trades, Nimble Options Technologies Ltd., World Markets and Forexcoin Options.

Marketscap claims to be a cryptocurrency based trading platform located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and offer several types of accounts with different rates of return. The company, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Penz Trades purports to be based in Amsterdam and offers investment plans in cryptocurrency trading. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Nimble Options Technologies Ltd. or NimbleOptions.com (Nimble Options) claims to be based in London, United Kingdom and offers investment plans in trading CFDs on cryptocurrencies. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

World Markets claims they provide trader-operated Artificial Intelligence managed trading accounts. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Forexcoin Options purports to be located in the United Kingdom and offers an online trading platform with access to over 20 investments with the highest ROI available. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with companies that have not been registered in the BCSC.

