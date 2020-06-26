Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Crypto Climax and others

Crypto Climax , allegedly registered in the United Kingdom, offers investment packages with different rates of return and operates through website www.crypto-climax.com. The company, however, is not registered to trade securities and derivatives in British Columbia.

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies Crypto Climax, Easemining, LAT Foundation Limited (LAToken) and BeFaster.fit Limited (BeFaster).

Easemining offers investment plans with different rates of return and operates through website www.easemining.com. The company it is not registered to trade in securities or derivatives in BC.

LAT Foundation Limited (LAToken) allegedly operates from Moscow, Russia through website http://www.latoken.com. The company offers offers an online cryptocurrency trading platform. However, LAToken is not registered as an exchange or a dealer in BC as required by law.

BeFaster.fit Limited (BeFaster) promoted an initial coin offering (ICO) of BeFaster (BFCH) tokens through website http://www.befaster.fit. BeFaster has not filed a prospectus in BC as required by law.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with trading platforms that have not been registered in the BCSC.

