LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Crypto Climax and others

Regulation June 26, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies Crypto Climax, Easemining, LAT Foundation Limited (LAToken) and BeFaster.fit Limited (BeFaster).

Crypto Climax, allegedly registered in the United Kingdom, offers investment packages with different rates of return and operates through website www.crypto-climax.com. The company, however, is not registered to trade securities and derivatives in British Columbia.

Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Highgoldminings.com, Crypto Hallmark Investment and others

Easemining offers investment plans with different rates of return and operates through website www.easemining.com. The company it is not registered to trade in securities or derivatives in BC.

LAT Foundation Limited (LAToken) allegedly operates from Moscow, Russia through website http://www.latoken.com. The company offers offers an online cryptocurrency trading platform. However, LAToken is not registered as an exchange or a dealer in BC as required by law.

BeFaster.fit Limited (BeFaster) promoted an initial coin offering (ICO) of BeFaster (BFCH) tokens through website http://www.befaster.fit. BeFaster has not filed a prospectus in BC as required by law.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with trading platforms that have not been registered in the BCSC.

Read more warnings from BCSC:

arrow
X
Whistleblower receives $125,000 award from SECRegulationSo far, the agency has awarded over $501 million to 85 individuals for their help since the first award was issued in 2012. Payment of the awards is t…

Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Crypto Climax and others

0

Send this to a friend