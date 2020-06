Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Coinmining.Ltd and others

Coinmining.Ltd , allegedly located in the United Kingdom, offers investment plans in cryptocurrency trading. The company, however, is not registered to trade securities and derivatives in British Columbia.

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies Coinmining.Ltd, Sblock-Trade and Cryptrade24.

Sblock-Trade is allegedly located in UK, Colombia and Nova Scotia. The company offers investment plans in cryptocurrency trading. Sblock-Trade is not registered to trade in securities or derivatives in BC.

Cryptrade24 is allegedly based in Churchill, Manitoba. The company offers investment plans in cryptocurrency trading, however it is not registered to trade in securities or derivatives in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with trading platforms that have not been registered in the BCSC.

