Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Goldchinapro.com, CloudForexOptions and others

Goldchinapro.com claims to offer different plans for investment in gold mining projects. The company operates through website https://goldchinapro.com. Goldchinapro.com is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

CloudForexOptions purports to be based in located in Miami, Florida and claims to offer plans for investment in cryptocurrencies. The company operates through website www.cloudforexoptions.com. CloudForexOptions, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Ebitcoino Limited (Ebitcoino) claims to be based in the United Kingdom, and it claims to offer investment services in cryptocurrency trading. The company operates through website https://ebitcoino.com/. The regulator reported that Ebitcoino is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Canada-Crypto.com (Canada-Crypto) operates through website https://canada-crypto.com and claims to be registered in Seychelles and it claims to offer investment plans in cryptocurrency trading. The BCSC noted that Canada-Crypto is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Cash Forex Group (CFX) operates through website https://cashfxgroup.com/ and purports to be based in Panama, and it claims to offer forex trading services through its online portal. The regulator stated that CFX is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

The BCSC noted that ExpressOptions247 operates through website www.expressoptions247.com and claims to have offices in Canada and the United States, and it claims to offer plans for investment in forex, binary options, and cryptocurrencies. The regulator reported that ExpressOptions 247 is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with companies that have not been registered in the BCSC.

