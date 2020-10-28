Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Bitstakers, SENbit and others

Bitstakers claims to be based in Georgia, Atlanta, and offers cryptocurrency mining and trading. The company, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued few warnings against the companies Bitstakers, SENbit, Crypto-Miner Ltd. and Alma Group Co Trading Ltd.

SENbit claims to be based in Thailand and have service centers in Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, China and Macao. It claims to offer an online cryptocurrency trading platform that British Columbia (BC) residents can use to trade in cryptocurrency. The company, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Crypto-Miner Ltd. purports to be located in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and offers investment plans with different rates of return. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Alma Group Co Trading Ltd. (Alma Group) claims to be headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It offers forex trading services through an online portal, and claims to provide forex managed account services. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with companies that have not been registered in the BCSC.

