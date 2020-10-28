Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Bitstakers, SENbit and others

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
SENbit claims to be based in Thailand and have service centers in Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, China and Macao. It claims to offer an online cryptocurrency trading platform that British Columbia (BC) residents can use to trade in cryptocurrency. The company, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.
Crypto-Miner Ltd. purports to be located in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and offers investment plans with different rates of return. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.
Alma Group Co Trading Ltd. (Alma Group) claims to be headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It offers forex trading services through an online portal, and claims to provide forex managed account services. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.
The regulator advises caution when dealing with companies that have not been registered in the BCSC.