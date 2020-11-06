Menu

Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Avariz Group and others

Regulation November 6, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued few warnings against the companies Avariz Group, Fx Stock Trade Income and Skycapital.

Avariz Group claims to be based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, and it also claims to offer accounts for trading in forex, stocks and cryptocurrencies. The company operates through website www.avarizgroup.com. Avariz Group is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Highgoldminings.com, Crypto Hallmark Investment and others
Share via

Fx Stock Trade Income, operating through website https://fxstocktradeincome.com, claims to be located in London, United Kingdom, and offers trading services on crypto assets, foreign exchange options and commodities. The company, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Skycapital purports to belocated in St. Vincent and Grenadines, and it also claims to offer forex trading accounts. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with companies that have not been registered in the BCSC.

Read more warnings from BCSC:

Related News

arrow
X
SEC awards whistleblowers with over $3.6 Million and $750K…RegulationSo far, the agency has awarded over $719 million to total of 112 individuals since the first award was issued in 2012. Payment of the awards is taken …

Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Avariz Group and others

0
X
invest-select.com, Invicta-Securities and others added to FCA’s warning li…Regulationinvest-select.com Website: invest-select.com Invicta-Securities (clone of FCA authorised firm) Telephone: +33 09 71 07 76 04 Website: www.invicta-secu…
Send this to a friend