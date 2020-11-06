Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Avariz Group and others

Avariz Group claims to be based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, and it also claims to offer accounts for trading in forex, stocks and cryptocurrencies. The company operates through website www.avarizgroup.com. Avariz Group is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued few warnings against the companies Avariz Group, Fx Stock Trade Income and Skycapital.

Fx Stock Trade Income, operating through website https://fxstocktradeincome.com, claims to be located in London, United Kingdom, and offers trading services on crypto assets, foreign exchange options and commodities. The company, however, is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Skycapital purports to belocated in St. Vincent and Grenadines, and it also claims to offer forex trading accounts. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with companies that have not been registered in the BCSC.

