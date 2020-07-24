Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Best Trade Profit, CryptoTradeSolution and others

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies Best Trade Profit Limited, CryptoTradeSolution, Genesis Miners Limited, Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Corporation Ltd., Fox-Trade.uk Ltd, Cryptofx.club and Net Binary Trade.

Best Trade Profit Limited (Trade-Profit) is allegedly an investment firm from the United Kingdom. It offers offers profits according to chosen terms and operates through website http://www.trade-profit.ltd. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

CryptoTradeSolution claims to be located in the UK. It offers investment plans in cryptocurrency trading and operates through website www.cryptotradesolution.com. However, the company is not registered to trade in BC.

Genesis Miners Limited (Genesis Miners) is allegedly based in Britain. It offers investment opportunities in “nanotechnologies” with high financial yield and operates through website http://www.genesis-miners.co. However, the company is not registered in BC.