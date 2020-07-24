Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Best Trade Profit, CryptoTradeSolution and others

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies Best Trade Profit Limited, CryptoTradeSolution, Genesis Miners Limited, Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Corporation Ltd., Fox-Trade.uk Ltd, Cryptofx.club and Net Binary Trade.
Best Trade Profit Limited (Trade-Profit) is allegedly an investment firm from the United Kingdom. It offers offers profits according to chosen terms and operates through website http://www.trade-profit.ltd. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.
CryptoTradeSolution claims to be located in the UK. It offers investment plans in cryptocurrency trading and operates through website www.cryptotradesolution.com. However, the company is not registered to trade in BC.
Genesis Miners Limited (Genesis Miners) is allegedly based in Britain. It offers investment opportunities in “nanotechnologies” with high financial yield and operates through website http://www.genesis-miners.co. However, the company is not registered in BC.
Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Corporation Ltd. (Inclusive Trading) is allegedly offers different investment plans for clients to trade Bitcoin. The company operates through website http://www.inclusivetrading.biz and is not registered to trade in BC.
Fox-Trade.uk Ltd (Fox-Trade) claims to be based in the UK. and operates through website http://www.fox-trade.uk. The company is not registered to trade in BC.
Cryptofx.club (Cryptofx) claims to be registered in the UK. The company provides a fund management system that works with advanced automated artificial trading bots for different crypto portfolios, and offers profits according to chosen terms and operates through website http://www.cryptofx.club. The company is not registered to trade in BC.
Net Binary Trade is allegedly based in London, UK. It offers investment plans in cryptocurrencies, foreign currency options and commodities and operates through the website https://netbinarytrade.com. However, the company is not registered to trade in BC.
The regulator advises caution when dealing with trading platforms that have not been registered in the BCSC.