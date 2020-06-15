LeapRate
Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Highgoldminings.com, Crypto Hallmark Investment and others

Regulation June 15, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies Highgoldminings.com, Crypto Hallmark Investment, Megabitpay Limited, StarkMarkets, Cryptominas, Crypto-ct.com, GTV Media Group Inc. and IFCMARKETS. CORP.

Highgoldminings.com offers investment plans with guaranteed returns and allegedly based in Vancouver. The British Columbia regulator states that the company is not registered to trade in or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Crypto Hallmark Investment offers investment plans with guaranteed returns by trading in cryptocurrency. Its website gives and address in Williams Lake, British Columbia. However, Crypto Hallmark Investment is not registered to trade in BC.

Megabitpay Limited offers investment plans with guaranteed returns by trading in crypto currencies. The company claims to be incorporated in Wales and England. Megabitpay Limited appears to not be registered to trade in BC.

StarkMarkets, operated by SWISSGEMS Ltd. and Krisimark Ltd. offers an online trading platform to trade in CFDs and Forex and appears to be based in Bulgaria. StarkMarkets is not registered to trade in BC.

Cryptominas is based in Canada and offers an automated platform that allows investors to earn profits daily with different investment plans in cryptocurrency trading. However, the company does not appear to be registered to trade in BC.

Crypto-ct.com (Crypto-ct) is based in Asia and offers an online cryptocurrency trading platform. A crypto trading platform may be required to be recognized as an exchange in BC or at least be registered as a dealer and Crypto-ct is not registered as either one.

The BC regulator found that BC residents are investing in shares of GTV Media Group Inc. (subsidiary of Saraca Media Group Inc.). However, GTV and Saraca Media Group Inc. are not registered to sell securities in BC.

IFCMARKETS. CORP is based in British Virgin Islands offers an online trading platform to trade in CFD and Forex. However, the company has not been registered to trade in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with trading platforms that have not been registered in the BCSC.

