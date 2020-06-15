Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Highgoldminings.com, Crypto Hallmark Investment and others

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies Highgoldminings.com, Crypto Hallmark Investment, Megabitpay Limited, StarkMarkets, Cryptominas, Crypto-ct.com, GTV Media Group Inc. and IFCMARKETS. CORP.

Highgoldminings.com offers investment plans with guaranteed returns and allegedly based in Vancouver. The British Columbia regulator states that the company is not registered to trade in or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Crypto Hallmark Investment offers investment plans with guaranteed returns by trading in cryptocurrency. Its website gives and address in Williams Lake, British Columbia. However, Crypto Hallmark Investment is not registered to trade in BC.

Megabitpay Limited offers investment plans with guaranteed returns by trading in crypto currencies. The company claims to be incorporated in Wales and England. Megabitpay Limited appears to not be registered to trade in BC.

StarkMarkets, operated by SWISSGEMS Ltd. and Krisimark Ltd. offers an online trading platform to trade in CFDs and Forex and appears to be based in Bulgaria. StarkMarkets is not registered to trade in BC.