Canadian regulator BCSC warns against i-Coin, BTCExch and others

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies Pegasus Global Trading Ltd., Paxful, Inc., Richfield Capital Limited dba Analysed Options, BTCExch and i-Coin.

Pegasus Global Trading Ltd. advertises services in British Columbia through its online trading platform. The company claims to be based in London, UK and operates through website http://www.pegasusglobaltrading.com. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in British Columbia.

Paxful, Inc. operates through a cryptocurrency trading platform and claims to be based in the United States. The company offer services through this website http://www.paxful.com. In British Columbia a cryptocurrency trading platform may be may be required to be recognized as an exchange or registered as a dealer. At this time, Paxful has not registered neither as an exchange, nor as a dealer.