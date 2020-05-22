Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Ziptradex Limited, Profit Earn and others

Profit Earn is allegedly based in United Kingdom. It offers investment services through purchase of investment packages with guaranteed returns. The company offers its services to the website https://profitearn.io. However, Profit Earn is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in British Columbia.

Ziptradex Limited claims to be based in California, US and offers services on a fully-automated platform that accepts investments and makes payments of profit according to chosen terms. Ziptradex offers services on the website http://www.ziptradex.com. The company does not appear to be registered to trade in or advertise on, securities or exchange contracts in British Columbia.

The BCSC recently discovered advertisement for work from hope for global funds transfer work from Euroasia Global International Financial Corporation (Europe), also known as 全球信託基金協会. The company offered returns of up to 1,500 times the principal to at least one British Columbia resident. Euroasia Global International Financial Corporation (Europe) does not appear to be registered to sell securities in British Columbia and has not filed a prospectus with the BCSC.

OPTMiners.com operates from the website http://www.optminers.com and falsely claims to be subsidiary of a British Columbia (BC) company. The company also claims to offer investment opportunities that promise immediate and high returns that are derived from Bitcoin mining. However, OPTMiners.com is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

First City Markets Ltd. (FCM) is allegedly located in Panama City and offers an online trading platform and provides services in options trading through the website http://www.firstcitymarkets.com. The BCSC found that FCM has made an unsolicited telephone call to a British Columbia (BC) resident to offer financial services. The company does not appear to be registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with trading platforms that have not been registered in the BCSC.

