Canadian regulator BCSC warns against Cryptec, GTV Media Group Inc. and others

Cryptec is an online cryptocurrency trading platform operating from the website www.cryptec.io. BCSC found that Cryptec offers services to British Columbia citizens but has not registered as an exchange or a deal as the requirements mandate, hence the company is not authorized to offer trading services in British Columbia.

The British Columbia regulator discovered that GTV Media Group Inc. offers financial services to citizens of BC. GTV is a subsidiary of Saraca Media Group Inc and both companies appear to not be registered to sell securities in BC and have not filed a prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

IFCMARKETS. CORP. is allegedly incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and offers an online trading platform to trade in CFD and Forex through the website www.ifcmarkets.com. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with trading platforms that have not been registered in the BCSC.

