Canadian regulator BCSC warns against GiroFX, TorexFX and others

TorexFX 42 Marketing Limited dba TorexFX (TorexFX) offers an online trading platform for forex and cryptocurrency through the website www.torefx.com. However, the company is not registered to trade in BC.

GiroFX offers an online trading platform that provides investors with different investment plans in trading forex, commodities, indices and stocks, and claims to be a European Union-regulated broker. The company operates through webiste www.girofx.com. However, GiroFX is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies GiroFX, TorexFX 42 Marketing Limited dba TorexFX (TorexFX), Grand Trade Options (GTO), CryptoBravos and TradeNix.

Grand Trade Options (GTO) is allegedly located in Washington, DC and offers an automated platform for forex and cryptocurrency trading. It operates through website www.grandtradeoptions.com but it is not registered to trade in BC.

CryptoBravos claims to be based in Chicago. The company offers an online cryptocurrency trading platform to trade and mine in cryptocurrency and operates through website www.cryptobravos.com. CryptoBravos is not registered to trade in BC.

TradeNix allegedly has offices in New York and Hong Kong. The company offers an online cryptocurrency trading platform to trade and mine in cryptocurrency. It operates through website www.tradenix.io but is not registered to trade in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with trading platforms that have not been registered in the BCSC.

Read more warnings from BCSC: