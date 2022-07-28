Equinix net income reaches $216 million in Q2

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

The Nasdaq-listed company witnessed a 47% increase compared to the previous quarter in net profit which stood at $216 million for the second quarter of the year.

The company attributed the results to strong operating performance and a favorable tax settlement.

Operating income for Q2 reached $318 million, registering a 19% increase compared to the first quarter.

For the second quarter, Equinix saw quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, a 10% rise from the same period last year. The number includes a negative $20 million foreign currency impact.

Charles Meyers, the President and CEO of Equinix, said: