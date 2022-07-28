Equinix net income reaches $216 million in Q2

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
The Nasdaq-listed company witnessed a 47% increase compared to the previous quarter in net profit which stood at $216 million for the second quarter of the year.
The company attributed the results to strong operating performance and a favorable tax settlement.
Operating income for Q2 reached $318 million, registering a 19% increase compared to the first quarter.
For the second quarter, Equinix saw quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, a 10% rise from the same period last year. The number includes a negative $20 million foreign currency impact.
Charles Meyers, the President and CEO of Equinix, said:
With record Q2 gross bookings that sizably surpassed the prior peak, Equinix had an outstanding first half of 2022, and our business continued to deliver strong and consistent results. The demand environment and our pipeline remain robust despite a complex global macroeconomic and political landscape, as we continue to enable digital leaders on their transformation journey.