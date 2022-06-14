Equinix appoints Fidelma Russo and Jeetu Patel to its Board

Digital infrastructure company Equinix has announced two new appointments to its Board of Directors – Fidelma Russo and Jeetu Patel. Russowill also be member of the Board’s Audit Committee and Patel will join the Nominating and Governance Committee.
Fidelma Russo is currently the Chief Technology Officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. In this role she took on in September 2021, she leads the innovation strategy of the company and technology roadmap, managing the design and development of the portfolio to deliver GreenLake edge-to-cloud customer experiences to the market.
Prior to this, Russo served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Cloud Services business unit at VMware. She has also held several senior leadership positions at companies like Iron Mountain, Inc., EMC Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co. and Sun Microsystems, Inc., and served on the Supervisory board of Wolters Kluwer B.V.
Russo has over 30 years of technology leadership experience spanning cloud services, machine learning and analytics, global IT business services, servers, storage, networking, backup and infrastructure.
At Cisco, Jeetu Patel serves as its Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration. There, he leads the strategy and development for these businesses. He is also responsible for P&L for this multibillion-dollar portfolio. In this position, he focuses on accelerating the company’s transformation and growth.
Before joining Cisco, Patel worked as Chief Product Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Box. Earlier in his career, he was the General Manager and Chief Executive of EMC’s newly acquired Syncplicity business unit. He has been in other key roles at EMC such as CMO for the Information Intelligence Group and Chief Strategy Officer, where he drove the organic and inorganic strategy for the division’s cloud and mobile growth. Previously, he also served as President of Doculabs, a research and advisory firm co-owned by Forrester Research.
Peter Van Camp, Executive Chairman, Equinix, said:
We are thrilled to add two accomplished and seasoned business leaders from world-class companies to the Equinix board. We believe Fidelma’s and Jeetu’s careers and vital operating roles provide the relevant experience and deep understanding to be a tremendous benefit as we continue to create long-term distinctive value for Platform Equinix. I look forward to working with them as we support our customers on their digital transformation journeys.
Equinix recently revealed that its Q1 revenue reached $1.7 billion, a 9% rise from the same period last year.
