Equinix appoints Fidelma Russo and Jeetu Patel to its Board

Digital infrastructure company Equinix has announced two new appointments to its Board of Directors – Fidelma Russo and Jeetu Patel. Russowill also be member of the Board’s Audit Committee and Patel will join the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Fidelma Russo is currently the Chief Technology Officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. In this role she took on in September 2021, she leads the innovation strategy of the company and technology roadmap, managing the design and development of the portfolio to deliver GreenLake edge-to-cloud customer experiences to the market.

Prior to this, Russo served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Cloud Services business unit at VMware. She has also held several senior leadership positions at companies like Iron Mountain, Inc., EMC Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co. and Sun Microsystems, Inc., and served on the Supervisory board of Wolters Kluwer B.V.

Russo has over 30 years of technology leadership experience spanning cloud services, machine learning and analytics, global IT business services, servers, storage, networking, backup and infrastructure.