Broadridge revenue jumps 14% in FY21 and 12% in Q4

Broadridge Financial Solutions today released its results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year 2022 ended 30 June. The fintech firm saw positive growth for the year, as well as for the quarter on yearly basis.

Fourth quarter growth

During the final quarter of the year, Broadridge registered $1,723 million in total revenue, a 12% increase compared to fourth quarter of the previous year when it was $1,532 million.

The US-based company’s operating income jumped 21% to $342 million, compared to the same period the previous year.

The adjusted operating income was $436 million. Diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS – Non-GAAP stood at $2.09 million and $2.65 million, respectively.