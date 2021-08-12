Broadridge posts 10% revenue growth for the FY21 and 12% for the final quarter

Broadridge Financial Solutions reported its results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year 2021 ended 30 June. The fintech firm saw positive growth for the year, as well as for the quarter on yearly basis.

During the final quarter of the year, Broadridge registered $4,994 million in total revenue, a 10% increase compared to fourth quarter of the previous year when it was $4,529 million. The company reported operating income of $679 million, with 9% rise compared to the same period the previous year. The adjusted operating income was $902 million. Diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS – Non-GAAP stood at $3.95 million and $5.03 million, respectively.

The total revenue during the financial year 2021 reached $4,994 million, 10%higher than 2020 when it was $4,529 million. The operating income stood at $281 million for the year, 6% higher than the previous year. The company also reported that the adjusted operating income was $349 million making a 4% increase. Diluted EPS was $2.20 million and Adjusted EPS – Non-GAAP – $2.19.