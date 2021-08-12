Broadridge posts 10% revenue growth for the FY21 and 12% for the final quarter

Broadridge Financial Solutions reported its results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year 2021 ended 30 June. The fintech firm saw positive growth for the year, as well as for the quarter on yearly basis.
During the final quarter of the year, Broadridge registered $4,994 million in total revenue, a 10% increase compared to fourth quarter of the previous year when it was $4,529 million. The company reported operating income of $679 million, with 9% rise compared to the same period the previous year. The adjusted operating income was $902 million. Diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS – Non-GAAP stood at $3.95 million and $5.03 million, respectively.
The total revenue during the financial year 2021 reached $4,994 million, 10%higher than 2020 when it was $4,529 million. The operating income stood at $281 million for the year, 6% higher than the previous year. The company also reported that the adjusted operating income was $349 million making a 4% increase. Diluted EPS was $2.20 million and Adjusted EPS – Non-GAAP – $2.19.
Summary Financial Results
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year
Dollars in millions, except per share data
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Recurring fee revenues
$1,065
$930
15%
$3,333
$3,036
10%
Total revenues
$1,532
$1,362
12%
$4,994
$4,529
10%
Operating income
281
299
(6%)
679
625
9%
Margin
18.4%
21.9%
13.6%
13.8%
Adjusted Operating income – Non-GAAP
349
335
4%
902
795
13%
Margin
22.8%
24.6%
18.1%
17.5%
Diluted EPS
$2.20
$1.97
12%
$4.65
$3.95
18%
Adjusted EPS – Non-GAAP
$2.19
$2.15
2%
$5.66
$5.03
13%
Closed sales
$118
$112
6%
$242
$239
2%
Tim Gokey, Broadridge’s CEO, said:
We have continued to invest in our long-term growth both organically and with the recent acquisition of Itiviti. We are also continuing to return cash to our shareholders, and we are raising our annual dividend by 11% to $2.56. Broadridge has increased its annual dividend every year since we became a public company, and we have announced double digit increases in eight of the past nine years, highlighting our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder returns.
Gokey added:
Looking ahead to fiscal year 2022, we expect another strong year, with 12-15% Recurring revenue growth, continued margin expansion, and 11-15% Adjusted EPS growth. Broadridge continues to execute on our long-term strategic goals across Governance, Capital Markets and Wealth & Investment Management, and we remain on track to deliver at the higher end of our three-year financial objectives.