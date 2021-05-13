Broadridge extends capital markets franchise with Itiviti acquisition

Global fintech firm, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., has announced that it has completed its acquisition of trading and connectivity provider, Itiviti Holding AB. They first announced plans for the acquisition towards the end of March this year, where it paid $2.5 billion to secure the deal with the former owner of Itiviti, Nordic Capital. The acquisition has gone through in the hope that it will enhance Broadridge’s standing as a Fintech leader globally, as it continues to work towards significantly strengthening its Capital Markets franchise.

Itiviti, which is known for providing its trading technology to the capital markets industry, is based in Stockholm and boasts a far-reaching presence within international trading markets. The company is also recognised for its NYFIX network, which provides both buy-side and sell-side trading clients with OMS services.

The official announcement from Broadridge stated: