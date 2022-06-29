Broadridge adds Société Générale to its Distributed Ledger Repo Platform

Société Générale has become the latest global bank to join the distributed ledger repo platform (DLR) developed by fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

The blockchain-enabled platform accelerates the digitization of the global repo market, providing participants with immediate benefits of reduced risk and operational costs and enhanced liquidity. Société Générale’s active engagement speeds up the expansion of DLR’s participant network and builds on the platform’s early success.

Greg Zielinski, Chief Operating Officer, Société Générale Americas, said: