SIX registers significant growth in operating income

SIX Group, the financial services company that operates the infrastructure for the Swiss financial centre, published its financial results for last year. The Group registered a significant leap in operating income which reached CHF 1,375.9 million, marking a 21.8% rise compared to 2019.

The Group reported that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 368.9 million, up 72.8% compared to 2019. The total net profit of the Group was CHF 439.6 million.

SIX also noted that the newly acquired Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles (BME) contributed significantly to the operating income. The Spanish financial market infrastructure was responsible for CHF 196.6 million of the total operating income.