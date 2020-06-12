LeapRate
Financial markets operator SIX acquires a controlling stake in Spanish stock exchanges BME

Institutional June 12, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Swiss financial markets infrastructure operator SIX Group AG announced the completion of its all-cash voluntary tender offer for Spanish stock exchanges operator Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME), securing 93.16% of BME’s share capital. SIX acquired a total of 77,899,990 shares for over EUR 2,569,141,670. Following the acquisition, BME will become part of SIX.

Together SIX and BME will create a more diversified group with a strong European presence. The Swiss markets operator believes that the acquisition will strengthen the Spanish and Swiss ecosystems and bring new opportunities to BME and SIX participants and attract new global capital pools to Spain.

The combination of BME and SIX will create a stronger, more diversified group with an enlarged global footprint and a unique capacity to respond to the increasingly sophisticated demands of clients. Today, SIX and BME embark on a new phase of growth that will deliver new opportunities with immediate benefits to the stakeholders of both companies and the wider economies in which they operate.

Jos Dijsselhof, CEO of SIX, said:

SIX is committed to preserving and strengthening BME’s position in Spain. The combined group will create innovation hubs in Spain and attract new pools of capital to the Spanish market. We look forward to fulfilling the various commitments we have made to the Spanish authorities ahead of the integration process, which we aim to begin as soon as possible.

Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, said:

Joining SIX is fantastic news for BME. Together we have a stronger business model that will enable us to continuously improve our products and services offering as well as significantly grow our client reach. The combined group will now be able to better address the growing needs of the Spanish market and at the same time expand its global footprint.  BME will continue to respond to the needs of its clients and its market, as part of a stronger group that is eager to invest and innovate.

SIX and BME will continue to serve their domestic markets while increasing their global footprint, benefitting from more balanced, multi-asset profile, with a stronger positioning in Europe’s financial market infrastructure.

The combined group will also benefit from the flexibility to use more capital on new projects and accelerate investments in innovation. SIX intends utilize opportunities presented by the Spanish market and invest in local infrastructures to attract new investors.

In terms of management, BME’s board of directors will comprise a significant percentage of Spanish representatives, while SIX will propose to give entry to two independent Spanish directors of BME to its own board. Javier Hernani Burzako, CEO of BME, will become a member and join the SIX Executive Board, effective immediately.

