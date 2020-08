Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has announced its plans to start trading on the FX and Derivatives Markets. This will happen in the first quarter of 2021. The precise date for the launch of the morning sessions has not been announced yet.

When these sessions go live, MOEX will have trading hours on its FX and Derivatives Markets of nearly 17 hours per day. Currently, FX and derivatives trading lasts about 14 hours, from 10:00 am until 11:50 pm MSK.