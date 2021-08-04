Moscow Exchange sees 7% MoM rise in trading volumes in July 2021

The Russian market operator’s trading volumes reached RUB 87.3 trillion, a 7.12% rise compared to June 2021. The numbers showed 10.4% growth on yearly basis.

The Moscow Exchange released its trading volumes for July 2021, reporting strong growth in the Derivatives Market, Money Market and small slips in Equity Market and FX Spot Market, compared to the previous month. The numbers followed an upward trend compared to July 2020.

The Derivatives Market saw RUB 12.5 trillion in July, registering a 9.56% increase MoM and 40.4% jump YoY. Equity Market stood at RUB 3,735.4 billion, making a 3.36% MoM decrease and 6.3% rise YoY. The FX Spot Market earned RUB 25.8 trillion in July, down 2.64% MoM and up 9.6% YoY.

The Money Market reported RUB 44.6 trillion, a 39.81% jump compared to the previous month and 15.9% rise on yearly basis. The Precious Metals Market stood at RUB 27.9 billion, falling just 0.72% MoM and growing 7.6 times compared to last year.

In May 2021, The Group announced the acquisition of INGURU.

MOEX recently reported 30.9% jump in Fees and Commission for last year.