Moscow exchange to acquire electronic marketplace platform INGURU

Moscow Exchange announced acquiring a 70% stake in INGURU, an e-commerce platform provider that offers insurance and banking products. The exchange may increase its ownership to 100% over the next five years.

MOEX’s partnership with INGURU within the personal finance platform Finuslugi will expand opportunities for its customers and enable them to select the most favourable insurance and banking services.

The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, however, MOEX stated in the official announcement that the acquisition price will depend on NGURU’s operational and financial performance.