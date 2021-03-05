MOEX sees 30.9% jump in Fees and Commission for the year

The Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) has released its trading volumes for the full year 2020. Russian market operator registered RUB 34.3 billion in Fee and Commission income (F&C). This represents a 30.9% growth compared to 2019.

MOEX reported that all business lines of F&C posted strong growth in the last year. The exchange noted that the F&C share of operating income reached 71% for the year.

Net interest income (NII) fell 15.3% to RUB 14.2 billion, resulting from declining interest rates. Operating expenses rose 8.5%, in line with guidance. Adjusted net profit increased 13.8% to RUB 25.2 billion.