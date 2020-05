The Supervisory Board of Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) held its annual general meeting by video conference for a first time on 29 April 2020. Independent director Oleg Viyugin was re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the meeting. Andrey Golikov was re-elected as Deputy Chairman.

At the annual meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed members and chairpersons to its internal committees.