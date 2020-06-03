Moscow Exchange reports 29% MoM decline in May volumes

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 60.6 trillion in trading volumes, down by 29% MoM (RUB 85.5 trillion in April 2020). Last year, for the same period the volumes were similar at RUB 61 trillion.
All sections of the market registered decline in May compared to the previous month. The Money Market led the way with 32% drop MoM, the FX Market followed with 28%. The Derivatives market registered 27% decline and Equity fell by 13%.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets fell 13% MoM, registering RUB 3,599.2 billion (RUB 4,146.7 billion for April 2020).
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 24.6% MoM decline with RUB 1,585.2 billion (RUB 2,102.9 billion for April 2020). ADTV registered a 12.7% decrease with RUB 83.4 billion (RUB 95.6 billion for April 2020).
Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 1.5% MoM decrease with RUB 2,014.0 billion (RUB 2,043.8 for April 2020). ADTV increased by 14% MoM, reporting RUB 106.0 billion (RUB 92.9 billion for April 2020).
Sixty new bond issues were placed in May 2020 with total value of RUB 1,010.3 billion (RUB 210.7 billion in overnight bonds).
Derivatives Market
RUB 7.6 trillion (RUB 10.4 trillion for April 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes, registering almost a 27% decline. Contracts were 137.3 million, down almost 40% MoM (RUB 227.9 million contracts for April 2020). Of these futures account for 133.2 million, and options for 4.1 million. ADTV was RUB 400.7 billion, making a 15% MoM decrease (RUB 472.5 billion for April 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RUB 554.9 billion, up by 26% MoM (RUB 440.4 billion for April 2020).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market was RUB 21.0 trillion, down by almost 28% MoM (RUB 29.1 trillion for March 2020). Spot trades accounted for RUB 6.0 trillion (down by 32% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 15.1 trillion (down by 35%). ADTV amounted to RUB 1,107.8 billion (USD 15.3 billion) in comparison to April 2020 when it was RUB 1,323.5 billion (USD 17.6 billion).
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market fell by 32% MoM, registering RUB 27.7 trillion (RUB 40.7 trillion for April 2020). ADTV was RUB 1,459.8 billion (RUB 1,851.9 billion for April 2020). The CCP-cleared repo segment trading volume grew more than 2 times MoM to RUB 16.2 trillion.