Moscow Exchange reports 29% MoM decline in May volumes

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 60.6 trillion in trading volumes, down by 29% MoM (RUB 85.5 trillion in April 2020). Last year, for the same period the volumes were similar at RUB 61 trillion.

All sections of the market registered decline in May compared to the previous month. The Money Market led the way with 32% drop MoM, the FX Market followed with 28%. The Derivatives market registered 27% decline and Equity fell by 13%.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets fell 13% MoM, registering RUB 3,599.2 billion (RUB 4,146.7 billion for April 2020).

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 24.6% MoM decline with RUB 1,585.2 billion (RUB 2,102.9 billion for April 2020). ADTV registered a 12.7% decrease with RUB 83.4 billion (RUB 95.6 billion for April 2020).

Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 1.5% MoM decrease with RUB 2,014.0 billion (RUB 2,043.8 for April 2020). ADTV increased by 14% MoM, reporting RUB 106.0 billion (RUB 92.9 billion for April 2020).

Sixty new bond issues were placed in May 2020 with total value of RUB 1,010.3 billion (RUB 210.7 billion in overnight bonds).