Moscow Exchange reports 13% MoM decline in April volumes

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 85.5 trillion in trading volumes, down by 13% MoM (RUB 98.8 trillion in March 2020). Compared to last year, there is a 15.9% rise.
Money market registered the most growth with almost 1% MoM. FX and Equity markets were down 20%, Derivatives registered 33% decline MoM.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets fell 20% MoM, registering RUB 4,146.7 billion (RUB 5,183.7 billion for March 2020).
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 31.7% MoM decline with RUB 2,102.9 billion (RUB 3,080.7 billion for March 2020). ADTV registered a 34.8% decrease with RUB 95.6 billion (RUB 146.7 billion for March 2020).
Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 2.8% MoM decrease with RUB 2,043.8 billion (RUB 2,103.0 for February 2020). ADTV dropped by 7% MoM, reporting RUB 92.9 billion (RUB 100.1 billion for February 2020).
Fifty-two new bonds issues were placed in April 2020 with total value of RUB 1,353.1 billion (RUB 1,243.9 billion in overnight bonds).
Derivatives Market
RUB 10.4 trillion (RUB 15.6 trillion for March 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes, marking a 33% decline. Futures contracts account for 223.8 million, down 18% MoM ( 273.2 million for March 2020) and options for 4.1 million. ADTV was RUB 472.5 billion, registering a 36.6% MoM decrease (RUB 744.7 billion for March 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RUB 440.4 billion, up by 8% MoM (RUB 407.0 billion for March 2020).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market was RUB 29.1 trillion, down by almost 20% MoM (RUB 36.3 trillion for March 2020). Spot trades accounted for RUB 8.8 trillion (down by 24.7% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 20.4 trillion (down by 17%). ADTV amounted to RUB 1,323.5 billion (USD 17.6 billion) in comparison to Marc 2020 when it was RUB 1,727.1 billion (USD 23.6 billion).
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market grew with less than 1% MoM, registering RUB 40.7 trillion (RUB 40.4 trillion for March 2020). ADTV was RUB 1,851.9 billion (RUB 1,923.1 billion for March 2020). The CCP-cleared GCC repo segment trading volume grew by 1.6% MoM to RUB 6.3 trillion.