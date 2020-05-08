Moscow Exchange reports 13% MoM decline in April volumes

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 85.5 trillion in trading volumes, down by 13% MoM (RUB 98.8 trillion in March 2020). Compared to last year, there is a 15.9% rise.

Money market registered the most growth with almost 1% MoM. FX and Equity markets were down 20%, Derivatives registered 33% decline MoM.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets fell 20% MoM, registering RUB 4,146.7 billion (RUB 5,183.7 billion for March 2020).

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 31.7% MoM decline with RUB 2,102.9 billion (RUB 3,080.7 billion for March 2020). ADTV registered a 34.8% decrease with RUB 95.6 billion (RUB 146.7 billion for March 2020).

Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 2.8% MoM decrease with RUB 2,043.8 billion (RUB 2,103.0 for February 2020). ADTV dropped by 7% MoM, reporting RUB 92.9 billion (RUB 100.1 billion for February 2020).

Fifty-two new bonds issues were placed in April 2020 with total value of RUB 1,353.1 billion (RUB 1,243.9 billion in overnight bonds).