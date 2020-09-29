MOEX launches trading in HeadHunter ADSs

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, commented:

Headhunter is one of the most popular and useful resources for both employers and job-seekers. Now, millions of platform users can buy shares in this leading recruitment agency using Moscow Exchange’s infrastructure.

We are pleased that new-economy companies are listing on Moscow Exchange. This helps to attract new investors to the market, and allows them to diversify their portfolios that is especially needed among growing demand for exchange trading from retail investors: 6.5 million people have already opened brokerage accounts to trade on MOEX, of whom 2.8 million have joined the Exchange this year. A secondary listing in Moscow creates additional demand for a company’s securities from Russian investors and increases liquidity.