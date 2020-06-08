Eurex reports 121.8 million traded contracts in May

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for May 2020.

Eurex reported a drop of almost 6% of European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 66.1 million for May 2020, compared to 70.1 million for the previous month. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 19.3 million. Overall, May volumes at Eurex stood at 121.8 million compared to 121.4 million in April 2020.

In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes registered almost 5.7% MoM growth at EUR 18,960 billion in May 2020. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) registered an average daily volume of EUR 17 billion in May 2020 – 6% up from the previous month.