Deutsche Börse reports second quarter 15% drop in net revenue

Exchanges July 31, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Deutsche Börse AG published its results for the second quarter and half year of the financial year 2020.

In the second quarter of the financial year, Deutsche Börse reported net revenue of €777.5 million and a 15% drop compared to last quarter for the financial year 2020 when it reached €914.8. Compared to the second quarter in 2019, there was a 7% increase.

Other highlights of the Q2 volumes include:

  • The adjusted operating costs rose to €300.2 million, 3% from the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 22% to €483.1 million, compared to last quarter when it was €619.8 million.
  • Adjusted net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders amounted to €288.1 million, 21.5% lower than Q12020 when it was €367.2 million.
As result of the significantly higher market volatility during the first quarter, the Group reported net revenue for the first half of 2020 of €1,692.3 million, a 17% rise compared to H1 in 2019. Adjusted net profit was €675.5 million. Deutsche Börse Group’s EBITDA reported €1,033.2 million in the half year metrics.

