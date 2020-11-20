Kristina Jeromin steps down as Head of Group Sustainability & ESG Regulation at Deutsche Börse AG

Deutsche Börse AG announced that Kristina Jeromin, Head of Group Sustainability & ESG Regulation, is leaving the company at the end of the year at her own request to take on a new and exciting challenge.
Jeromin joined Deutsche Börse in 2007 in the communications department and worked in Corporate Responsibility between 2009 and 2016. She was appointed Head of Group Sustainability in 2016.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Since April 2020 Jeromin has also been responsible for ESG regulatory matters. She has also served on the Executive Board of econsense since 2017 and has worked as Co-Managing Director of the Green and Sustainable Finance Cluster Germany since 2018 and Deputy Chair of the Sustainable Finance Advisory Council of the German Federal Government since 2019.
Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse AG, commented:
Kristina Jeromin has driven Deutsche Börse’s sustainability efforts within and beyond the company with great commitment and energy. I am sad to see her leave. We would like to thank her for valuable contribution to Deutsche Börse Group and wish her every success for what comes after leaving Deutsche Börse.