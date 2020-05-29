Deutsche Börse partners with Chinese data provider Wind

International exchange organisation and market infrastructure provider Deutsche Börse teamed up with Chinese financial data provider Wind to offer Chinese investors a gateway to the European market. The move is driven by market demand and opens easier access to European markets for domestic institutional investors based on market data and services offered by Deutsche Börse and its derivatives exchange Eurex.

The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) builds a connection between Deutsche Börse’s data and services portfolio and Wind’s network.

Deutsche Börse Executive Board Member and Eurex CEO Thomas Book said: