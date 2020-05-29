Deutsche Börse partners with Chinese data provider Wind

International exchange organisation and market infrastructure provider Deutsche Börse teamed up with Chinese financial data provider Wind to offer Chinese investors a gateway to the European market. The move is driven by market demand and opens easier access to European markets for domestic institutional investors based on market data and services offered by Deutsche Börse and its derivatives exchange Eurex.
The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) builds a connection between Deutsche Börse’s data and services portfolio and Wind’s network.
Deutsche Börse Executive Board Member and Eurex CEO Thomas Book said:
We look forward to leveraging Wind’s professional distribution network to bring our Deutsche Börse and Eurex offerings closer to China-based investors. This partnership is a great contribution to our Asia strategy: having been active in the Asian markets for more than 12 years now, Deutsche Börse and Eurex have constantly been extending its investor network in the region.
Li Zhou, Vice President of Wind commented:
As the first financial information company in China to sign a comprehensive strategic cooperation with Deutsche Börse, Wind will cooperate on market data, news and information, research reports, ESG and investor education as well as other fields based on the advantageous resources of both sides. This cooperation will bring more comprehensive data, higher added value and better services to our clients. In the future, we will jointly carry out various online and offline communication activities and conferences in various fields to enhance the recognition of Deutsche Börse and the whole European capital market in China.
The partnership between Deutsche Börse and Wind also aims to explore further opportunities for collaboration, including joint trainings and educational measures to keep investors up to date.
For Deutsche Börse Group the Chinese market is very important and the company has established a few connections like partnerships with Chinese exchanges such as Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and China Financial Futures Exchanges (CFFEX) as well as several institutions such as the China Futures Association (CFA) and the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC).