Deutsche Börse and SAP announce partnership to set new standards for cloud computing in financial industry

May 14, 2020


Deutsche Börse and SAP announced their strategic partnership, aiming to set new standards for digitalization of financial industry processes. The stock market operator and market structure provider are focused on developing a framework for cloud-based infrastructure and services that satisfy the high regulatory requirements of the financial sector.

Deutsche Börse implements SAP’s Intelligent-Enterprise approach, transferring its core business processes to the latest cloud-based generation of SAP business software

Christoph Böhm, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG commented:

The advantages of a successful collaborative development with SAP are evident on many levels: as a company, we make our systems viable for the future, both technically and in terms of processes, and we benefit from increased process efficiency and ongoing innovation. This increases our flexibility when reacting to changes within the market and allows us to focus our internal competencies on business areas such as trade and post-trade. By creating this new reference, we are enabling companies from the entire financial sector to use cloud technology in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Luka Mucic, CFO of SAP SE said:

Deutsche Börse and SAP are contributing their industry-specific expertise to this project in partnership, thus paving the way for digitalization. Powerful yet flexible IT is the key to meeting the growing demands of the highly regulated financial industry now and, above all, in the future.

Deutsche Börse has implemented SAP applications for optimizing business processes such as customer care. The company is also replacing its old SAP core system with the ERP solution SAP S/4HANA and will use the data warehouse solution SAP BW/4HANA for reporting in the future.

The new SAP infrastructure and consistent further use of cloud-based services will enhance services such as Big Data analytics and machine learning capabilities.

