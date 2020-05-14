Deutsche Börse and SAP announce partnership to set new standards for cloud computing in financial industry

Deutsche Börse and SAP announced their strategic partnership, aiming to set new standards for digitalization of financial industry processes. The stock market operator and market structure provider are focused on developing a framework for cloud-based infrastructure and services that satisfy the high regulatory requirements of the financial sector.
Deutsche Börse implements SAP’s Intelligent-Enterprise approach, transferring its core business processes to the latest cloud-based generation of SAP business software
Christoph Böhm, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG commented:
The advantages of a successful collaborative development with SAP are evident on many levels: as a company, we make our systems viable for the future, both technically and in terms of processes, and we benefit from increased process efficiency and ongoing innovation. This increases our flexibility when reacting to changes within the market and allows us to focus our internal competencies on business areas such as trade and post-trade. By creating this new reference, we are enabling companies from the entire financial sector to use cloud technology in compliance with regulatory requirements.