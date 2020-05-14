Deutsche Börse and SAP announce partnership to set new standards for cloud computing in financial industry

Deutsche Börse and SAP announced their strategic partnership, aiming to set new standards for digitalization of financial industry processes. The stock market operator and market structure provider are focused on developing a framework for cloud-based infrastructure and services that satisfy the high regulatory requirements of the financial sector.

Deutsche Börse implements SAP’s Intelligent-Enterprise approach, transferring its core business processes to the latest cloud-based generation of SAP business software

Christoph Böhm, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG commented: