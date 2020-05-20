LeapRate
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse elects Martin Jetter as Chairman

Executives May 20, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Deutsche Börse AG announced the election of Martin Jetter as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Jetter succeeds Joachim Faber who resigned from the Board yesterday.

Jetter has been a member of the board for nearly two years. He was nominated by the Supervisory Board for Chairman in December last year.

Jetter has held a number of leading positions at IBM in Germany and abroad. He currently serves as a Senior Vice President & Chairman IBM Europe, based in Madrid, and a member of the IBM Corporation Management Board at the top management level.

Jetter’s predecessor, Faber has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG since May 2009 and has occupied the Chairman positions since 2012. The board has a total of 16 members.

