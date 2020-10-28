CME Group reports 15% YoY drop in revenue for the third quarter

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

The company registered revenue of $1.1 billion for the third quarter, 8% below the $1.2 billion in second quarter of 2020. The number is 15.4% lower than the same period the previous year when it was $1.3 billion.

Operating income came at $525 million for the third quarter of 2020, down by 17.7% compared to the previous quarter when it reached $638 million and 23.4% compared to the previous year.

CME Group reported net income of $412 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.15. On an adjusted basis, net income was $495 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.38. Net income was 18% lower than previous quarter and 35.2% lower than the previous year.