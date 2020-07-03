LeapRate
CME Group reports 17.1 million contracts for June and 17.9 million for Q2

July 3, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for June second quarter of the financial year market statistics.

The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.1 million contracts, 4.5% down compared to last month when it was 17.9 million.Â CME Group also reported ADVÂ of 17.6 million contracts during the quarter.

The open interest at the end of June of 101 million contracts, a 11% decrease since last month when it was 114 million contracts at the end of June.

The companyâ€™s quarterly ADV peaks include Interest Rate ADV of 6.9 million contracts. Equity Index ADV registered 5.6 million contracts. Micro E-mini Equity futures traded 1.9 million contracts. Options ADV were 2.8 million contracts. Energy ADV registered 2.6 million contracts andÂ Agricultural ADV -1.3 million contracts.

FXÂ ADV reached 725,000 contracts andÂ Metals ADV – 519,000 contracts.

The companyâ€™s monthly metrics highlights from June include Interest Rate ADV of 5.8 million contracts. Equity Index ADV registered 6.4 million contracts andÂ Options ADV were 2.5 million contracts.

Energy ADV were 2 million contracts and Agricultural ADV – 1.5 million contracts. FX ADV reached 940,000 contracts for June andÂ Metals ADV – 531,000 contracts.

