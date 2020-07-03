CME Group reports 17.1 million contracts for June and 17.9 million for Q2

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for June second quarter of the financial year market statistics.

The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.1 million contracts, 4.5% down compared to last month when it was 17.9 million.Â CME Group also reported ADVÂ of 17.6 million contracts during the quarter.

The open interest at the end of June of 101 million contracts, a 11% decrease since last month when it was 114 million contracts at the end of June.