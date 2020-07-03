CME Group reports 17.1 million contracts for June and 17.9 million for Q2

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for June second quarter of the financial year market statistics.
The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.1 million contracts, 4.5% down compared to last month when it was 17.9 million.Â CME Group also reported ADVÂ of 17.6 million contracts during the quarter.
The open interest at the end of June of 101 million contracts, a 11% decrease since last month when it was 114 million contracts at the end of June.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The companyâ€™s quarterly ADV peaks include Interest Rate ADV of 6.9 million contracts. Equity Index ADV registered 5.6 million contracts. Micro E-mini Equity futures traded 1.9 million contracts. Options ADV were 2.8 million contracts. Energy ADV registered 2.6 million contracts andÂ Agricultural ADV -1.3 million contracts.