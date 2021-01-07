Menu

Cboe Global Markets reports 38% rise in Options ADV for the full year 2020

Exchanges January 7, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The market operator and global trading solutions provider Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its December monthly and full year 2020 metrics.

December volumes were down compared to November, however Cboe reported uptick in most areas on yearly basis. For the full year the company reported rise in most sections.

For the last month of the year, Cboe reported Options ADV down 1.6% MoM, Futures ADV were also down 12.7% MoM. US Equities ADV fell by 8.2% MoM and Global FX ADNV by 13% MoM compared to November 2020.

For the full year 2020, Cboe reported Options ADV up 38%, Futures ADV were also down 19.5%. US Equities ADV increased by 50.2% and Global FX ADNV rose 7.4% compared to 2019.

Cboe Global Markets
Monthly Trading Volume

Full Year

December

December

%

November

%

%

2020

2019

Chg

2020

Chg

2020

2019

Chg

OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Full Year

Trading Days

22

21

20

253

252

Total Volume 

234,872

151,227

55.3%

217,088

8.2%

2,563,360

1,849,373

38.6%

Total ADV 

10,676

7,201

48.3%

10,854

-1.6%

10,132

7,339

38.1%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Full Year

Trading Days

22

21

20

253

252

Total Volume

3,365

4,760

-29.3%

3,503

-3.9%

50,748

62,756

-19.1%

Total ADV 

153

227

-32.5%

175

-12.7%

201

249

-19.5%

U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)

Full Year

Trading Days

22

21

20

253

252

Total Volume

34,841

22,567

54.4%

34,495

1.0%

436,252

289,253

50.8%

Total ADV

1,584

1,075

47.4%

1,725

-8.2%

1,724

1,148

50.2%

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)

Full Year

Trading Days

21

N/A

21

104

N/A

Total Volume

1,054,171

 N/A

999,209

5.5%

4,485,445

 N/A

Total ADV

50,199

 N/A

47,581

5.5%

43,129

 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Full Year

Trading Days

22

20

21

258

256

Total Notional Value

€ 127,125

€ 115,490

10.1%

€ 172,358

-26.2%

€ 1,776,201

€ 1,962,721

-9.5%

Total ADNV

€ 5,778

€ 5,775

0.1%

€ 8,208

-29.6%

€ 6,884

€ 7,667

-10.2%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Full Year

Trading Days

22

21

21

260

259

Total Notional Value

$719,116

$628,110

14.5%

$789,053

-8.9%

$9,022,160

$8,367,126

7.8%

Total ADNV

$32,687

$29,910

9.3%

$37,574

-13.0%

$34,701

$32,306

7.4%

ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value

December 2020 and full year volumes highlights include:

  • Cboe Global Markets’ four options exchanges each set new total annual volume records in 2020: Cboe Options with more than 1.3 billion contracts, Cboe C2 with nearly 230 million contracts, Cboe BZX with more than 687 million contracts and Cboe EDGX with more than 296 million contracts traded.
  • Total options ADV reached a new all-time high of 10.1 million contracts traded per day in 2020.
  • ADV in VIX futures was more than 139,000 contracts in December. For the year, more than 48 million VIX futures contracts traded in total, with an ADV of 192,000 contracts.

Read More:

