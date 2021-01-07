Cboe Global Markets reports 38% rise in Options ADV for the full year 2020

The market operator and global trading solutions provider Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its December monthly and full year 2020 metrics.

December volumes were down compared to November, however Cboe reported uptick in most areas on yearly basis. For the full year the company reported rise in most sections.

For the last month of the year, Cboe reported Options ADV down 1.6% MoM, Futures ADV were also down 12.7% MoM. US Equities ADV fell by 8.2% MoM and Global FX ADNV by 13% MoM compared to November 2020.

For the full year 2020, Cboe reported Options ADV up 38%, Futures ADV were also down 19.5%. US Equities ADV increased by 50.2% and Global FX ADNV rose 7.4% compared to 2019.