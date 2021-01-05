Cboe Global Markets finalizes acquisition of BIDS Trading

Market operator and global trading solutions provider Cboe Global Markets has announced the completion of its acquisition of BIDS Trading, a registered broker-dealer and the operator of the BIDS Alternative Trading System (ATS), the largest block-trading ATS by volume in the US.

With the recent acquisition, Cboe gains a competitive footing in the off-exchange segment of the US equities market, which now accounts for over 40 % of overall US equities trading volume. The acquisition of BIDS Trading also allows Cboe to expand its global footprint and diversify its product and service offerings in markets beyond US equities and options.

Prior to the acquisition Cboe and BIDS Trading had a successful partnership in Europe, which began in 2016 with the creation of Cboe LIS for European equities block trading. Cboe LIS has grown into largest block trading platforms in Europe, accounting for around €240 million in average daily volume.