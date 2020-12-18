Cboe appoints Ivan Fong and Alexander J. Matturri, Jr. to board of directors

The exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc announced its Board of Directors elected two new members. Ivan Fong, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of 3M Company, and Alexander J. Matturri, Jr. former Chief Executive Officer of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC are appointed to the Board.
Fong and Matturri are elected to fill a vacancy on the Cboe Global Markets board and increase the number of directors to 15.
Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets, commented:
We are pleased to welcome Ivan Fong and Alex Matturri to Cboe Global Markets’ board of directors. Each brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will add to the leadership and counsel of our board.
Their addition strengthens our ability to execute strategic initiatives that grow our global business, serve the needs of our customers and deliver sustainable returns and long-term value to our shareholders.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Fong currently serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of 3M Company, a position he has held since June 2019. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel of 3M Company between 2012 and 2019. Before joining 3M Company, Fong was General Counsel of the US Department of Homeland Security from 2009 to 2012 and the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Cardinal Health, Inc. from 2005 to 2009. Fong holds an S.B. degree in Chemical Engineering and an S.M. degree in Chemical Engineering Practice from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a J.D. degree from Stanford University, and a Bachelor of Civil Law from Oxford University.
Matturri was Chief Executive Officer of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (S&P) form July 2012 before he retired in June 2020. Prior to that, he served as Executive Managing Director and Head of S&P Indices between 2007 and 2012. Before to joining S&P, Matturri served as Senior Vice President and Director of Global Equity Index Management at Northern Trust Global Investments from 2003 to 2007. From 2000 to 2003, he served as Director and Senior Index Investment Strategist at Deutsche Asset Management. Matturri holds a B.S. degree in Finance from Lehigh University and a J.D. degree from Syracuse University. Mr. Matturri holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.