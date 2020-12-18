Cboe appoints Ivan Fong and Alexander J. Matturri, Jr. to board of directors

The exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc announced its Board of Directors elected two new members. Ivan Fong, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of 3M Company, and Alexander J. Matturri, Jr. former Chief Executive Officer of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC are appointed to the Board.

Fong and Matturri are elected to fill a vacancy on the Cboe Global Markets board and increase the number of directors to 15.

Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets, commented: