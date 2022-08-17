Paysafe gains registration as a VASP in Italy

Specialised payments platform, Paysafe today announced ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) has granted the company a registration as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) in Italy.

With the fast growth of the virtual asset market, the Italian regulator recently introduced a requirement for registration for all companies offering crypto trading, custody or other services in the country.

Paysafe offers card processing, eCash solutions, open banking and ‘wallet as a service’ embedded payments solutions. Furthermore, company supports virtual asset platforms and crypto exchanges around the globe, allowing them to offer payment services to their customers.