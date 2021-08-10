Paysafe names Chirag Patel CEO of Digital Wallets division

Former Santander and Amazon executive Chirag Patel will join Paysafe leadership team in early September, the company revealed today. The specialized payments platform has appointed Patel as CEO of its global Digital Wallets business to bring additional digital payments experience. In his new role, Patel will report directly to Philip McHugh, the Group CEO.
Patel has more than two decades of experience of working in payments for high profile, global organisations. He joins the company from Santander Group where he served as Global Head of Payments and launched a global payments platform and was responsible for significantly increasing the usage of the bank’s payments products and services.
Prior to Santander, Patel was Amazon’s Head of Payments, Europe and International Expansion. There he was responsible for the product roadmap of the company for emerging payments technologies and international payment expansion. Before that, Patel held senior executive roles in payments and financial services for other well-known financial institutions such as Softcard (acquired by Google), American Express Services Europe Limited and Merchant Services Group Int.
Philip McHugh, Paysafe’s CEO, said:
Chirag has an awesome track record as a high-performing payments’ executive and has successfully launched and grown multiple consumer-facing and B2B payments products and services around the world. I’m thrilled to have someone of his caliber and energy-level to take our Digital Wallets business to the next level of growth.
Chirag Patelcommented:
I am really looking forward to joining the Paysafe team next month and to be given the opportunity to lead its exciting Digital Wallets business. I believe there is enormous potential to extend the offering to more and more customers given Skrill and NETELLER’s worldwide presence, combined with Paysafe’s great technology and talented team.
Patel succeeds Lorenzo Pellegrino, the former Digital Wallets CEO, who is moving to a strategic advisory role for Skrill Limited.
McHugh added:
I’d like to add my sincere thanks to Lorenzo for the immense passion and drive he has shown over the past 15 years as he launched our digital wallet solutions around the world. We now offer two of the most popular and sophisticated digital wallet brands on the planet and have strong foundations to continue building on as we grow the business.
Paysafe’s digital wallet solutions includes Skrill and NETELLER. They allow consumers to store, withdraw and make purchases in more than 40 currencies from a virtual account. It also allows customers to buy and sell interests in cryptocurrency and make international money transfers. 3.5 million consumers around the globe use these solutions and they generated $20.4 billion total payment volume in 2020.