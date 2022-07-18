Coinbase secures crypto licence in Italy

Crypto giant Coinbase today announced it has obtained an approval as a crypto asset services provider from Italian regulatory authorities.

The Italian regulator Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) recently implemented new requirements mandating that all companies offering crypto trading in the country to meet set criteria. Coinbase met the regulatory benchmarks in order to continue to offer crypto services in Italy.

The announcement comes seven days after rival Binance was granted regulatory approval in country.

According to the Coinbase, the crypto exchange has a strong presence in the European region, serving almost 40 European countries and having dedicated hubs in the UK, Ireland and Germany.